Osasuna vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips - 5th March 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with Unai Emery's Villarreal side at the El Sadar on Saturday.

Osasuna vs Villarreal Preview

Osasuna have failed to meet expectations so far this season and are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings. The Pamplona-based outfit suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have endured a slump after a strong start to their league campaign. The Yellow Submarines thrashed Espanyol by a stunning 5-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Osasuna vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good record against Osasuna and have won 14 out of 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 11 victories.

Osasuna have won their last two matches against Villarreal in La Liga and have been impressive against the away side in the recent past.

Osasuna have lost three of their last four La Liga matches against Villarreal at El Sadar and will need to improved their home record against Unai Emery's side.

Osasuna's three-game unbeaten streak at the turn of the year has been followed by a run of two defeats in La Liga.

Villarreal have been in excellent form over the past month and have scored nine goals in their last two matches in La Liga.

With 231 turnovers, Osasuna have managed to implement La Liga's most effective counter-press this season but have scored only three goals as a result of these actions.

Osasuna vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have shown long-term improvement under Unai Emery but have been plagued by inconsistency this season. The Yellow Submarines have emerged as a resurgent force in recent weeks and will look to add to their goal tally in this match.

Osasuna, on the other hand, have not been clinical this season and will face a stern challenge on Saturday. Villarreal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Villarreal

Osasuna vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Villarreal

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Gerard Moreno to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Villarreal to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi