Osnabruck vs Schalke Prediction and Betting Tips | December 22, 2022 

Schalke and Osnabruck will square off in an all-German friendly on Thursday (December 22).
The hosts are coming off a 4-3 defeat to Hajduk Split in a friendly last week. Seven players got on the scoresheet in the thriller, with Split completing a second-half fightback after being 2-1 down at the break.
Osnabruck, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 victory over Paderborn in an all-German friendly. All the goals were scored in the first half, with Paterson Chato and Erik Engelhart scoring either side of Felix Platte.
The third division outfit have two more friendlies lined up before returning to competitive action when they host Viktoria Koln in the Bundesliga 3 next year. Schalke, meanwhile, will face FC Zurich and Nurnberg in friendlies before travelling to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga in January.
Osnabruck vs Schalke 04 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 14th meeting between the two teams. Schalke have a slightly better record, winning six games, while Onsabruck have won five.
- Their most recent meeting in a friendly in August 2020 saw Schalke win 5-1. Their last competitive meeting came in the 2009-10 DFB Pokal quarterfinals, where Schalke won 1-0 away.
- Osnabruck are on a four-game winning run, including friendlies.
- Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.
- Osnabruck have scored at least two goals in their last seven games, including friendlies.
- Osnabruck have won six of the seven friendlies in 2022.
Osnabruck vs Schalke 04 Prediction
Osnabruck have been the more consistent team in their last few competitive games, including friendlies. However, Schalke are the bigger side and have vastly more experienced players than their third division opponents.
Despite the difference in quality, Osnabruck will fancy their chances of a positive result and are likely to play on the front foot.
Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring draw.
Prediction: Osnabruck 2-2 Schalke
Osnabruck vs Schalke 04 Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals