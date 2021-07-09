Osnabrueck vs PSV prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Dutch heavyweight PSV Eindhoven will take on German side VFL Osnabrueck in a club friendly match on Saturday.

Osnabrueck come into this game on the back of some positive results, having won four of their last five matches. Their last loss came in the month of May, when Ingolstadt defeated them 3-0.

PSV are in a rich vein of form as well. They registered two emphatic wins over Delbrucker SC and RWDM recently and will be looking to have a strong outing against Osnabrueck too.

PSV finished the 2020-21 Eredivisie campaign in second place, with 72 points from 34 matches. However, they were a whopping 16 points behind winners Ajax and their agenda will be to usurp the throne in the 2021-22 season.

Osnabrueck vs PSV Head-to-Head

Saturday's meeting will be the first game between the two sides.

Osnabrueck form guide: L-W-W-W-W

PSV form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Osnabrueck vs PSV Team News

Osnabrueck

Attacking midfielder Ulrich Bapoh is out with a torn muscle fiber. He has been out of action since 22 April, and there is no clear timetable for his return.

All other players will be available for selection for the game against PSV Eindhoven.

Injured: Ulrich Bapoh

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bilder von der heutigen Trainingseinheit mit Interviews von Felix Higl und Manuel Haas. 🟣



Zum Video 👉 https://t.co/a6RRvCUQp9#vfl1899 #OSNPSV pic.twitter.com/G6Lxg0EJS3 — VfL Osnabrück (@VfL_1899) July 8, 2021

PSV

Goalkeeper Maxime Delanghe will not be able to feature in Saturday's game due to a shoulder injury. Maximiliano Romero underwent knee surgery last season, and the game against Osnabrueck comes too soon for him.

Richard Ledezma has been sidelined with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Injured: Richard Ledezma, Maximiliano Romero and Maxime Delanghe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Osnabrueck vs PSV Predicted XI

Osnabrueck Predicted XI (3-5-2): Phillip Kuhn; Lukas Gugganig, Timo Beermann, Maurice Trapp; Ajdini, Reis, Ulrich Taffertshofer, Blacha, Wolze; Santos, Kerk

All eyes on Drommel, Ramalho, Mwene & Pröpper at Matchday 📽👀#VooruitPSV — PSV (@PSV) July 8, 2021

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yvon Mvogo; Philipp Max, Nick Viergever, Jordan Teze, Denzel Dumfries; Cody Gakpo, Olivier Boscagli, Pablo Rosario, Mario Gotze; Eran Zahavi, Donyell Malen

Osnabrueck vs PSV Prediction

PSV Eindhoven are expected to field a far superior starting XI than Osnabrueck, and hence, will be firm favorites to win the game.

For Osnabrueck, it will be a great test of their own quality against top-tier opposition. Their objective should be to keep things tight at the back, or the game could result in a heavy loss for them.

We predict that PSV Eindhoven will win this encounter with ease.

Prediction: Osnabrueck 0-4 PSV Eindhoven

