Oster vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

Malmo return to action in the Swedish Allsvenskan when they journey to Spiris Arena to face Oster on Saturday. Martin Foyston’s men, who have failed to win their last six home matches, will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run and begin their push from the wrong end of the table.
Oster were left empty-handed for a second consecutive game as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Brommapojkarna at the 3Arena last Sunday.
This followed a 1-0 home loss at the hands of Mjallby on July 5, a result which saw their five-game unbeaten run (2W, 3D) in the league come to an end.
Oster have picked up just 12 points from their 15 Allsvenskan matches so far to sit bottom but one in the table, five points above last-placed Varnamo.
Meanwhile, Malmo booked their spot in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round on Tuesday when they picked up a 3-1 victory over FC Iberia to complete a 6-2 aggregate win over the Georgian outfit.
Henrik Rydstrom’s men now turn their focus to the league, where they are on a four-game unbeaten run (2W, 2D) and have lost just one of their last nine matches since May 11.
With 27 points from 16 Allsvenskan matches, Malmo are currently fifth in the league standings, five points behind third-placed AIK in the Conference League playoff spot.
Oster vs Malmo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With seven wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, Malmo boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Oster have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.
- Malmo have failed to win six of their seven Allsvenskan away matches, losing twice and picking up four draws since the start of April.
- Oster are on a run of six consecutive home games without a win, losing four and claiming two draws since April’s 2-0 victory over Hacken.
Oster vs Malmo Prediction
While Oster will be looking to stop the rot and climb out of the drop zone, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a well-drilled Malmo side.
Given the gulf in quality and depth, we predict Rydstrom’s men will pick up maximum points at Spiris Arena.
Prediction: Oster 1-3 Malmo
Oster vs Malmo Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Malmo to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Oster’s last seven games)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)