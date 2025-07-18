Oster vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

Malmo return to action in the Swedish Allsvenskan when they journey to Spiris Arena to face Oster on Saturday. Martin Foyston’s men, who have failed to win their last six home matches, will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run and begin their push from the wrong end of the table.

Ad

Oster were left empty-handed for a second consecutive game as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Brommapojkarna at the 3Arena last Sunday.

This followed a 1-0 home loss at the hands of Mjallby on July 5, a result which saw their five-game unbeaten run (2W, 3D) in the league come to an end.

Oster have picked up just 12 points from their 15 Allsvenskan matches so far to sit bottom but one in the table, five points above last-placed Varnamo.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Malmo booked their spot in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round on Tuesday when they picked up a 3-1 victory over FC Iberia to complete a 6-2 aggregate win over the Georgian outfit.

Henrik Rydstrom’s men now turn their focus to the league, where they are on a four-game unbeaten run (2W, 2D) and have lost just one of their last nine matches since May 11.

With 27 points from 16 Allsvenskan matches, Malmo are currently fifth in the league standings, five points behind third-placed AIK in the Conference League playoff spot.

Ad

Oster vs Malmo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, Malmo boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Oster have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Malmo have failed to win six of their seven Allsvenskan away matches, losing twice and picking up four draws since the start of April.

Oster are on a run of six consecutive home games without a win, losing four and claiming two draws since April’s 2-0 victory over Hacken.

Ad

Oster vs Malmo Prediction

While Oster will be looking to stop the rot and climb out of the drop zone, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a well-drilled Malmo side.

Given the gulf in quality and depth, we predict Rydstrom’s men will pick up maximum points at Spiris Arena.

Prediction: Oster 1-3 Malmo

Oster vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Malmo to win

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Oster’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More