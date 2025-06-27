Oster vs Sirius Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2025

Oster and Sirius trade tackles in a Swedish Allsvenskan round 13 clash on Saturday at Visma Arena.

The hosts drew 3-3 with Goteborg in a friendly last week. They now shift attention back to league, where their last game was a 2-1 win at Degerfors. They went ahead through Mamadouba Diaby's eighth-minute own goal. Omar Faraj equalised from the spot in the 18th minute before Denis Olsson scored the winner in the 43rd.

Sirius, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 victory over AIK in a friendly. Their last league game was a 3-1 home win over the same opponents. Sirius were two goals up at the break, thanks to goals from Dennis Widgren and Robbie Ure. Johan Hove pulled one back for AIK in the 57th minute, but Isak Bjerkebo bagged a 65th-minute winner.

The win left the Blue-Black in 13th spot in the standings, with 12 points from as many games, while Oster are one point and one spot below them, making this game a relegation six-pointer.

Oster vs Sirius Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In six head-to-head games, Sirius have won one and lost twice.

Their most recent clash in February saw Oster claim a 3-0 away win.

Eight of Sirius' last nine games have seen both sides score.

Four of Oster's last five league games have produced less than three goals.

Oster have scored three goals at home this season, the worst home attacking record in the league.

Six of Sirius' last eight games have produced at least two first-half goals.

Oster vs Sirius Prediction

Oster find themselves in the relegation zone, occupying the final spot in the bottom three. However, the Vaxjo outfit have boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop with their ongoing four-game unbeaten run, winning two.

Sirius, for their part, snapped their three-game losing streak to also boost their chances of survival.

Both sides are direct relegation rivals, so a loss could be detrimental to their chances of beating the drop. Hence, expect the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Oster 2-2 Sirius

Oster vs Sirius Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

