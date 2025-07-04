Osters vs Mjallby Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025 

Osters and Mjallby will trade tackles in a Swedish Allsvenskan round 14 clash on Saturday (July 5th). The game will be played at Visma Arena.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Sirius at the same venue last weekend. All four goals were scored in the second half, with the visitors twice taking the lead in the 46th and 76th minutes through Robbie Ure and Leo Walta. Ivan Kricak scored for the hosts in the 70th minute while David Seger netted Osters' second equalizer in injury time.
Mjallby, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Malmo. They went into the break behind after Taha Ali's ninth-minute strike but Elliot Stroud equalized in the 73rd minute.
The stalemate left the Hallevik outfit at the summit of the standings, having garnered 31 points from 14 games. Osters are second-from-bottom on 12 points.
Osters vs Mjallby Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Mjallby have three wins from eight head-to-head games. Osters were victorious once while four games were drawn.
- This will be their first meeting since October 2019 when Mjallby claimed a 3-2 home win in the Suprettan.
- Mjallby are unbeaten in their last six league games (five wins).
- Osters are unbeaten in their last five league games (three draws).
- Four of Mjallby's last five games have produced less than three goals.
- Osters' last four games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Mjallby have the best away attacking record in the league, having scored 15 goals in seven games on ther travels.
Osters vs Mjallby Prediction
Osters ended their 12-year absence from the Swedish top-flight following their promotion from the Suprettan last season. They are currently in the relegation zone but have boosted their chances of survival with their fine form over the last few weeks. They are just one point away from safety and a win here could see them climb out of the dropzone.
Mjallby, for their part, are aiming to win a maiden league crown. They currently sit at the summit of the standings but just two points separate first from third and they will be aiming for maximum points here.
Back the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Osters 1-2 Mjallby
Osters vs Mjallby Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Mjallby to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals