PSV 1-7 Arsenal: Gunners Player Ratings as they run riot against their dismal Dutch opponents | UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Arsenal cruised comfortably against a hapless PSV Eindhoven side to win 7-1 in the first leg of their Champions League Round-of-16 fixture on Tuesday (March 4). The Gunners came into the game after a 0-0 Premier League draw against Nottingham Forest (February 26). Mikel Arteta made two changes as Myles Lewis-Skelly and Thomas Partey came in for Riccardo Calafiori and Jorginho.

Early dominance from Arsenal saw them run wave after wave of attacks on the PSV defense. The deadlock was broken after 18 minutes as Jurrien Timber opened the scoring. The Dutchman was at the perfect place to head home an accurate cross from Declan Rice to make it 1-0.

The floodgates opened from then on as three minutes later, Ethan Nwaneri made it 2-0. Lewis-Skelly's delivery from the left flank made it all the way to his fellow academy graduate, who fired home from close range.

Mikel Merino, playing as the striker, made it 3-0 after 31 minutes. Seizing on a poor pass in PSV's 18-yard box, the Spaniard coolly scored past the keeper.

The hosts were handed a reprieve as they won a penalty late in the first half after Partey committed a foul in the box while defending a corner. Noa Lang left David Raya rooted to the spot, casting some doubt in the minds of Arsenal fans.

It was all put to bed in a dominant second-half performance from Arteta's side who added four more to kill the tie. Martin Odegaard was first, making it 4-1 just two minutes into the second half, courtesy of Nwaneri's initial effort.

Just a minute later, Leandro Trossard got in on the act, combining well with Calafiori before dinking the keeper to add to the scoreline.

The Arsenal captain collected his second of the night in the 73rd minute, releasing an effort from just outside the box that was fumbled in by the keeper. Calafiori scored his first (85'), as Odegaard turned provider, finding the Italian in the box who finished calmly to make it 7-1.

The massive win practically guarantees qualification into the quarter-finals for Arsenal. PSV fans will be disappointed with what was a dreadful outing from the side. Here are the player ratings:

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 6/10

Raya had a solitary save to make and was unlucky to give a clean sheet away after Arsenal conceded a penalty.

Jurrien Timber - 7/10

Timber was positioned perfectly to open the scoring and was also strong off the ball.

William Saliba - 6.5/10

The Frenchman gave nothing away for the PSV attackers and was a rock at the back throughout. He won two tackles, made five clearances, and four interceptions.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6.5/10

Gabriel was immense in the game and was strong in the air as well. He made six clearances and won six out of seven duels.

Myles Lewis-Skelly - 6/10

Lewis-Skelly set up the side's second but was lucky not to be sent off in the first half for a second yellow. Arteta took action immediately, taking the youngster off after just 35 minutes. He showed some inexperience despite a brilliant first season.

Thomas Partey - 5.5/10

Partey gave away a needless penalty, dragging an attacker down in the box while defending a corner. Otherwise, he was mostly quiet throughout the game, providing some shape and solidity in midfield. He made three clearances and one interception.

Declan Rice - 7/10

Rice looked good carrying the ball forward and found Timber with an accurate cross for the Gunners' first goal. He also made three clearances and one interception.

Martin Odegaard - 8.5/10

A brilliant performance from the Arsenal captain who imposed himself on the game, especially in the second period. Two goals and an assist capped off a wonderful night in the Netherlands for the side.

Ethan Nwaneri - 7.5/10

The teenager was a constant threat down the right, with his link-up play and dribbling causing all sorts of problems, He scored once, while another effort on goal from him led to Arsenal's fourth goal. He made four recoveries and won two out of four duels.

Mikel Merino - 7/10

He got on the scoresheet and overall did well in his makeshift role. He also recorded an assist, and made two recoveries and three clearances.

Leandro Trossard - 7.5/10

Trossard had a lot of lively moments throughout the game, opening the scoring in the second half while also having another disallowed. He created two chances and won three out of five duels.

Substitutes

Riccardo Calafiori - 7.5/10

A constant threat down the left, Calafiori collected a goal and an assist after coming on early.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6.5/10

Zinchenko was a solid presence in midfield after replacing Partey.

Raheem Sterling - 6/10

Sterling could not make much of a difference in his short cameo.

Kieran Tierney - 6/10

Tierney was subbed in for the last 15 minutes or so, occupying an attacking position down the left.

Ben White - 6/10

White came on late to continue his return from injury.

