Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025 

Oud-Heverlee Leuven and Club Brugge will battle for three points in a Belgian Jupiler Pro League matchday 11 clash on Saturday (October 18th). The game will be played at Den Dreef.
The hosts will be aiming to bounce back from the 2-0 defeat they suffered away to Westerlo before the international break. Nacho put the home side ahead in the 19th minute while Adedire Mebude stepped off the bench to secure the win with 13 minutes left on the clock.
Club Brugge, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a morale-boosting 1-0 home win over Royale Union. Carlos Forbs' 77th-minute strike settled the contest.
The win left the Blauw-Zwart in second spot in the table, having garnered 20 points from 10 games. Leuven are second-from-bottom with just eight points from 10 games.
Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Club Brugge have 15 wins from the last 20 head-to-head games. Leuven were victorious three times while two games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when Club Brugge claimed a 1-0 home win.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Five of Leuven's last six league games have produced fewer than three goals.
- Four of Club Brugge's last six games across competitions have produced three goals or more.
- Leuven are winless in their last four league games (three losses).
- Club Brugge are unbeaten in the last 11 head-to-head games, winning nine games in this run.
Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs Club Brugge Prediction
Leuven started off the season with a four-game winless run and that has set the tone for what has followed. They have won just two games all-season long, with those two games being the only ones in which they have managed to keep clean sheets in this term.
Club Brugge bounced back from the disappointment of letting a lead slip in the defeat to Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League to defeat defending champions Royale Union. They will be looking to build on this.
We expect Nicky Hayen's side to claim a multi-goal victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Oud-Heverlee Leuven 1-3 Club Brugge
Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs Club Brugge Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Club Brugge to win
Tip 2 - Both Teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Club Brugge to score over 1.5 goals