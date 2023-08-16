Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | August 18, 2023

Round four of the Jupiler Pro League gets underway on Friday (August 18) when Oud-Heverlee Leuven and Royal Antwerp lock horns at the King Power at Den Dreef Stadion.

Both sides head into the weekend off contrasting results last time out and will look to get one over the other.

Oud-Heverlee failed to get their new league campaign up and running on Saturday, as they suffered a 5-1 thrashing against Union Saint-Gilloise.

Marc Brys’ side kicked off the season with a 1-1 draw at Sporting Charleroi on July 29, one week before losing 2-1 to Molenbeek.

While Oud-Heverlee will look to pick up a morale-boosting result, they go up against an Antwerp side who are unbeaten in four meetings with the hosts since March 2021.

Meanwhile, Antwerp returned to winning ways in style, steamrolling Kortrijk 6-0 at the Bosuilstadion last weekend.

Before that, Mark van Bommel picked up a 1-0 win over Cercle Brugge in the league opener on July 30, seven days before a 1-0 loss at Anderlecht.

Antwerp have won four of their last five games across competitions, a run that saw them clinch the Belgian Super Cup title on penalties over Mechelen on July 23.

Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 29 meetings, Antwerp boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Oud-Heverlee have picked up seven wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 11 times.

Antwerp are unbeaten in last four games against Brys’ men, winning twice since a 2-0 loss in March 2021.

Oud-Heverlee are winless in three games, losing twice, scoring three goals and conceding eight.

Antwerp are without a win in three away games across competitions, losing twice since a 2-0 win at Union Saint-Gilloise in May.

Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Fresh off the back of a superb performance, Antwerp head into the weekend full of confidence. They take on an out-of-sorts Oud-Heverlee side who have stumbled into the new season, so the visitors should take all three points.

Prediction: Oud-Heverlee 1-3 Antwerp

Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Antwerp

Tip 2: First to score - Antwerp (The visitors have opened the scoring in four of their last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last ten meetings.)