Oud-Heverlee Leuven Women vs Twente Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15th 2025 

Oud-Heverlee Leuven Women and neighbors Twente Women will battle for three points in a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Wednesday (October 15th). The game will be played at Den Dreef.

The home side will be looking to build on the 2-1 comeback home victory they registered over Club Brugge in the Super League Vrouwenvoetbal over the weekend. They went behind to Caitlin Lievens' fifth-minute strike while Sara Pusztai equalized in first half injury time. Jada Conijnenberg scored the match-winner nine minutes into the second half.

Twente, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Utrecht in the Vrouwen Eredivisie. They went ahead through Alieke Tuin's 54th-minute strike while Nikita Tromp equalized with eight minutes left on the clock.

The Enschede outfit will now shift their focus to Europe and began their campaign with a morale-boosting 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea last week. Leuven, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Paris FC in their opening game.

Oud-Heverlee Leuven Women vs Twente Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides squared off on four occasions in the defunct BeNe League, with Twente winning all four games.

Their most recent clash came in January 2015 when Twente claimed a 2-0 home win.

Five of Twente's last six competitive games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Leuven's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Twente have made an 11-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions (nine wins).

Leuven have made a 10-game unbeaten start to the campaign, winning six games in this run.

Oud-Heverlee Leuven Women vs Twente Women Prediction

Leuven went two goals down midway through the first half but they rallied back to claim a point against Paris FC despite being the heavy underdogs. They will look to build on this in front of their fans.

Twente, on their part, also claimed a memorable point against heavyweights Chelsea in their UWCL opener. They were the pre-game underdogs against the Blues but come into this game as favorites.

Backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: OUD-Heverlee Women 1-2 Twente Women

Oud-Heverlee Leuven Women vs Twente Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Twente Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

