Oud-Heverlee Leuven Women vs Twente Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15th 2025 

Oud-Heverlee Leuven Women and neighbors Twente Women will battle for three points in a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Wednesday (October 15th). The game will be played at Den Dreef.
The home side will be looking to build on the 2-1 comeback home victory they registered over Club Brugge in the Super League Vrouwenvoetbal over the weekend. They went behind to Caitlin Lievens' fifth-minute strike while Sara Pusztai equalized in first half injury time. Jada Conijnenberg scored the match-winner nine minutes into the second half.
Twente, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Utrecht in the Vrouwen Eredivisie. They went ahead through Alieke Tuin's 54th-minute strike while Nikita Tromp equalized with eight minutes left on the clock.
The Enschede outfit will now shift their focus to Europe and began their campaign with a morale-boosting 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea last week. Leuven, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Paris FC in their opening game.
Oud-Heverlee Leuven Women vs Twente Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides squared off on four occasions in the defunct BeNe League, with Twente winning all four games.
- Their most recent clash came in January 2015 when Twente claimed a 2-0 home win.
- Five of Twente's last six competitive games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Leuven's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.
- Twente have made an 11-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions (nine wins).
- Leuven have made a 10-game unbeaten start to the campaign, winning six games in this run.
Oud-Heverlee Leuven Women vs Twente Women Prediction
Leuven went two goals down midway through the first half but they rallied back to claim a point against Paris FC despite being the heavy underdogs. They will look to build on this in front of their fans.
Twente, on their part, also claimed a memorable point against heavyweights Chelsea in their UWCL opener. They were the pre-game underdogs against the Blues but come into this game as favorites.
Backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: OUD-Heverlee Women 1-2 Twente Women
Oud-Heverlee Leuven Women vs Twente Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Twente Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals