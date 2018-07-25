Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ousmane Dembele: A wing wizard

Harsh Pillai
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
3.21K   //    25 Jul 2018, 14:45 IST

Ousmane Dembele's first season with Barcelona was startling, with two back to back injuries reducing his game time to almost nil. He didn't get much playing time at the World Cup either.

With Malcolm added to the FC Barcelona squad, Dembele has to try his best to win the first team position over any other player. The French winger must be determined this season.


FC Barcelona v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Though he's just 21, he cannot afford to waste years warming the bench. He did show glimpses of what he can do with the ball, but injuries kept him out. His time at BVB Dortmund was quite impressive and that is the reason he had a €150 million price tag on him.

Lately, he has been linked to Arsenal as Emery looks to pair him up with his former team-mate and friend, Aubameyang. Dembele had 12 assists in the 2016/17 season, ten of them leading to goals by Aubameyang. He is said to be the future of Barcelona, but a healthy offer from the Emirates could tempt him to join his mate at Arsenal.

For Arsenal, Dembele would be a dream signing, as he is one of the best young prospects currently. It certainly is difficult, but not impossible, taking into consideration the financial strength Arsenal possess.

Barcelona is also trying to bring in Willian from Chelsea, and if this deal goes through, Dembele will certainly consider offers from other clubs. The Brazilian winger is now 29, and paying nearly 80 million is surely not a great deal for Barcelona.

The 21-year-old should have joined the Barcelona squad for the preseason games in the US, as he has got high competition on the bench. Dembele just requires the guidance and moral support to get back into his real self. His pace, crossing ability, and quick dribbles have always troubled the defenders.

Dembele's winner against Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal 2016/17 semi-final shows how lethal he can be at the most difficult situations. He is a player with great talents, and will certainly shine at Barcelona.




La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Borussia Dortmund Football Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Ousmane Dembele
Harsh Pillai
CONTRIBUTOR
