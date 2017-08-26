Ousmane Dembele joins Barcelona, Eden Hazard to force Madrid move and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 25th August 2017

Here's a quick recap of all the important transfer news and rumours of the day.

The saga has finally ended

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With less than a week to go until deadline day, things sure are heating up as teams across Europe and the world are lurking for last-minute additions.

As speculation over several potential deals intensifies, here's a quick look at the most notable transfer updates and rumours from across the globe.

Premier League

Will Llorente don a Chelsea jersey this season?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rejects new Arsenal contract

One of Arsenal's contract rebels, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has nonchalantly shot down the latest contract offer put on the table by the Premier League side.The offer is believed to have offered the Englishman an astonishing £180,000-a-week.

The winger has been linked with moves to Chelsea and Liverpool after refusing to sign a new contract earlier in the summer. Ostensibly, not much has changed and the 24-year old is still adamant on departing the club, claim reports in The Sun.

Chamberlain has made his intentions clear by snubbing the offer and now awaits Arsenal and manager Arsene Wenger's decision on whether he will be allowed to leave or will be forced to see out his contract - set to expire next summer.

Manchester City end Kylian Mbappe pursuit

The Premier League giants had emerged as one of the contenders to sign Monaco's teen sensation, Kylian Mbappe. Touted to be one of the only teams in the world with the wherewithal to lure the Frenchman, Pep Guardiola's side had reportedly come close to pulling off the coup earlier this summer.

However, Manchester City ended up splurging a massive chunk of their transfer budget on defensive enhancements. Reports from the Independent, City's director of football Txiki Begiristain has admitted defeat and announced that the English side have ended their interest in Mbappe, who is believed to be extremely close to a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea close in on £15 million swoop for Fernando Llorente

Antonio Conte has publicly admitted Chelsea's desperation to sign new players, after claiming that he would want at least four new signings before deadline day on the 31st of this month.

While the Blues are allegedly closing in on Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater, they are also reportedly on the verge of launching an official bid for Swansea City striker, who is set to cost Chelsea roughly £15 million, as per reports in the Metro.