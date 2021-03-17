Ousmane Dembele set to extend his contract at Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele is set to sign a new contract at Barcelona after impressing at the Camp Nou this campaign, according to Mundo Deportivo. The potential contract comes just months after Dembele seemed on course oto makea move to Manchester United last summer.

The Frenchman signed for Barcelona in 2017 in a €125M move from Dortmund. Dembele was brought in to replace Neymar who had departed for Paris Saint-Germain in the same summer but he really didn't live up to the expectations. Dembele spent only one season at Dortmund before signing for Barcelona after impressing at the German club scoring 10 goals and providing an outstanding 20 assists.

Numerous injuries, however, hampered his progress and performances at Barcelona, resulting in the Spanish side having to spend over €100M on Philippe Coutinho, and later Antoine Griezmann to replace Dembele. His injury woes got far worse last season as Dembele managed just nine appearances in all competitions for Barcelona. This resulted in Barcelona becoming willing to cut the Frenchman off their wage bill and he had concrete offers from Manchester United and Liverpool last season.

The player rejected both offers including another from Juventus in the January transfer window, insisting he was more interested in fighting for his place in the Barcelona team. His resilience and determination has paid off as he has enjoyed a clean bill of health, appearing 34 times in all competitions this season, his second-most since joining the Spanish giants.

❗Ousmane Dembélé reaches 100 games for Barcelona in his best moments.



• Dembélé has needed 4 seasons to be celebrate his centenary but has now played 12 matches in a row.



• In his 99 matches, the French winger has 25 goals and 21 assists.#FCB 🇫🇷



Via: @fansjavimiguel [as] pic.twitter.com/1ECfVvh6Tl — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) February 12, 2021

Dembele is an integral part of Barcelona's plans for the future

Dembele has been an important part of Ronald Koeman's plans at Barcelona this campaign, and even amidst the club's struggles this season, he has been among the few positives for the club.

The winger's contract expires next year but new club president Joan Laporta and manager Ronald Koeman are in favour of extending Dembele's stay at the club.

📊[Squawka] | #JuveBarça | Dembele's full time stats:



Ousmane Dembele's game by numbers vs. Juventus:



100% shot accuracy

66 minutes played

59 touches

17 total duels

5 take-ons completed

2 shots on target

1 recovery

1 tackle

1 foul won

1 goal



A busy day at work. pic.twitter.com/0NhF5uWyJf — Barca Times Stats (@Stats_BT) October 28, 2020

Laporta was reinstated as Barcelona's president last week but had already been vocal about his admiration for the French international.

"I'm a big fan of Ousmane Dembele. He is in a spectacular moment of form and mentally he is strong, he has been settling down. He is one of those players for whom you have to try to keep Barça for many years. I always spoke out in favor of Ousmane. You have to take care of great players," Laporta had said in an interview.