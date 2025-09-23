Oviedo vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25th 2025 

Real Oviedo and Barcelona will battle for three points in a La Liga matchday six clash on Thursday (September 25th). The game will be played at Estadio Nuevo Carlos Tartiere.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Elche over the weekend. Andre Silva broke the deadlock in the ninth minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Barcelona, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Getafe. Ferran Torres scored a first-half brace to put the Blaugrana 2-0 up at the break. Dani Olmo completed the scoring just past the hour mark.
The win left the Blaugrana in second spot in the standings, having garnered 13 points from five games. Oviedo are 17th on three points.
Oviedo vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Barcelona have 46 wins from the last 82 head-to-head games. Oviedo were victorious 24 times while 12 games ended in draws.
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides since May 2001 when Oviedo claimed a shock 1-0 away win at Camp Nou en-route to their relegation.
- Four of Oviedo's five La Liga games this season have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Five of Barcelona's six competitive games this term have produced three goals or more.
- Oviedo are the only side in La Liga ths term yet to witness a game where both sides found the back of the net.
- Barcelona have scored 10 second-half goals this term, twice as many as any other side have managed.
- Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 14 away league games, winning nine of their last 10 (one draw).
Oviedo vs Barcelona Prediction
Real Oviedo returned to the Spanish top flight for the first time in 24 years after winning the promotion playoff final against Mirandes. Their focus will be on preserving their La Liga status but losing four of their first five games while conceding eight goals and scoring just one does not bode well.
Barcelona, on the other hand, have much bigger fish to fry. Hansi Flick's side are the defending champions and are aiming to successfully retain their crown but are already two points behind arch-rivals Real Madrid.
We are backing the visitors to leave with a comfortable win and clean sheet.
Prediction: Oviedo 0-3 Barcelona
Oviedo vs Barcelona Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Barcelona to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals