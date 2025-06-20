Oviedo vs Mirandes Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21st 2025

Oviedo will entertain Mirandés at Estadio Carlos Tartiere in the Segunda Division on Saturday. There is one more game to end the season and we will know the third team to earn promotion to the Primera División.

Oviedo vs Mirandés Preview

This is the return fixture of the two-legged final of the 2025 Segunda División play-offs. Oviedo were humbled 1-0 by Mirandés in the first fixture at Estadio Municipal de Anduva. Former Ceuta attacking midfielder Alberto Reina scored the lone goal of the meeting early in the third minute to hand Mirandés a slim lead.

Carbayones did a commendable job in keeping the damage to just one goal. They will be looking to overturn the deficit in their backyard. However, such an approach could expose them to counterattacks from Mirandés' pacy wingers. While Oviedo will push for an early opener, they must also guard against conceding an early goal.

Trending

Mirandés squandered numerous goal chances that could have made their trip to Oviedo more comfortable. We don’t expect them to adopt a complete defensive approach in the return leg, as it would be risky due to the slim lead. However, the full-scale attacking mode displayed in the first leg may not be suitable at Estadio Carlos Tartiere.

Los Rojillos suffered a 4-1 thrashing in their last visit to that venue. Their last win at Estadio Carlos Tartiere dates back to October 2015 in a Copa Del Rey clash (3-2), with Oviedo reduced to nine men. We expect another breathless encounter, as Oviedo seek a return to the top flight for the first time since 2000 and Mirandés look to make history.

Oviedo vs Mirandés Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Oviedo have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches against Mirandés.

Oviedo have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches at home against Mirandés.

Oviedo have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Mirandés have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Oviedo have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches, while Mirandés have won thrice and drawn twice. Form Guide: Oviedo – W-W-W-D-L, Mirandés – W-W-D-W-D.

Oviedo vs Mirandés Prediction

Oviedo will have to balance their attacking and defending play patterns in this game to avoid some bad surprises from the visitors.

Mirandés also face the dilemma of protecting their slim lead across the clash or seeking to put the tie to bed by claiming an away goal.

Oviedo are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Oviedo 3-1 Mirandés

Oviedo vs Mirandés Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Oviedo to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Oviedo to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Mirandés to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More