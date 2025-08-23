Oviedo vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025

Real Oviedo and Real Madrid will battle for three points in a La Liga matchday two fixture on Sunday (August 24th). The game will be played at Estadio Nuevo Carlos Tartiere.

The home side began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat away to Villarreal. They fluffed their lines when presented with an opportunity to go ahead in the 14th minute, but Salomon Rondon missed from 12 yards out. They were reduced to 10 men when Alberto Reina was sent off for two bookable offenses in the 27th minute.

That made Los Azules the first side to miss a penalty and go down to 10 men in a La Liga opener since the 2019-20 season. Their hosts made them pay, with Etta Eyong and Pape Gueye scoring first-half goals.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Osasuna. Kylian Mbappe won and converted a 51st-minute penalty to decide the game.

Oviedo vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have 55 wins from the last 85 head-to-head games. Real Oviedo were victorious 14 times, while 16 games ended in a share of the spoils.

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides since November 2002, when Real Madrid claimed a 4-0 away win in the Copa del Rey.

Oviedo have won six of their last seven home games (one draw).

Real Madrid have not played out a draw in their last 15 La Liga games (12 wins).

Oviedo have not won their opening home league game of a season since the 2016-17 campaign (five draws).

Madrid have won 44 penalties since the start of the 2021-22 season, more than any other side in Europe's top five leagues.

Oviedo vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Oviedo did not have a fairytale return in what was their first La Liga game since the 2000-01 season last weekend. Things are set to get tougher for Veljko Paunović's side as they face off against Spain's most successful side.

Real Madrid labored to a win in what was Xabi Alonso's first game in the dugout in La Liga. He admitted to the need for improvements, and this game represents another chance for his side to get better at interpreting his tactics.

We expect the visitors to claim a routine win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Oviedo 0-2 Real Madrid

Oviedo vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

