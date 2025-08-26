Oxford United vs Brighton Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2025 

Oxford United and Brighton will square off in an EFL Cup round two tie on Wednesday (August 27th). The game will be played at Kassam Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Birmingham City in the EFL Championship over the weekend. Seung-Ho Paik broke the deadlock in the 40th minute and his goal was the difference between the two sides.

Brighton, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Everton. The game marked the opening game at the magnificent and brand new Hill Dickinson Stadium. Iliman Ndoaye scored the first goal at the Toffees' new stadium, having also scored the final goal at Goodison Park three months ago. James Garner scored a second early in the second half, with both goals assisted by Jack Grealish. Danny Welbeck missed a late penalty for Brighton.

The Sea Gulls will begin their EFL Cup campaign having received a bye to this stage. Oxford United eliminated Colchester with a 1-0 home win in the last round.

Oxford United vs Brighton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 31 occasions in the past. Oxford United have 12 wins to their name, Brighton were victorious 10 times, while nine games were drawn.

Their last meeting came in August 2016 when Brighton advanced with a 4-2 away win in the EFL Cup.

Oxford's four games this season have been decided by a one-goal margin.

The last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Oxford have lost three of four games played this season (one win).

Oxford United vs Brighton Prediction

Oxford United have struggled at the start of this season and are already embroiled in an early relegation scrap. They are more likely to prioritize their quest to register their first league points on the board.

Brighton, for their part, will relish the chance to register their first win of the campaign. They are the favorites against an out-of-sorts Championship side and a positive result here could be the perfect tonic for the visit of a wounded Manchester City side this weekend.

Back Fabian Hurzler's side to claim a comfortbale win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Oxford United 1-3 Brighton

Oxford United vs Brighton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brighton to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

