Oxford United vs Derby County Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025 

Oxford United and Derby County will trade tackles in an EFL Championship matchday 10 clash on Saturday (October 18th). The game will be played at Kassam Stadium.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Watford before the international break a fortnight ago. They went ahead through Max Alleyne's third-minute own goal but Jeremy Ngakia scored a brace in the dying embers of the first half to turn the game around.
Derby, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton. They went behind to Adam Armstrong's seventh-minute strike but Patrick Agyemang equalized five minutes before the break.
The draw left the Rams in 20th place in the standings, having garnered eight points from nine games. Oxford are 22nd with only six points to their name.
Oxford United vs Derby County Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 17th meeting between the two sides. Oxford United were victorious five times, Derby County have seven wins to their name while four games ended in a share of the spoils.
- One of those draws came in their most recent clash in February 2025 when they canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate.
- That draw ended a run of four successive head-to-head games to witnessed goals at both ends.
- Oxford have managed just one win all-season in the league (five losses).
- Derby's last five league games have produced less than three goals.
- The home side on the day has not won any of the last five head-to-head games (three losses).
Oxford United vs Derby County Prediction
Both sides are in relegation concerns and the result here could play a key role in deciding who stays up and who goes down to League One come the end of the season. Oxford United have to significantly boost their output at home if they are to avoid the drop. Just two of their six points so far have come in games played in front of their fans.
Derby County have been hard to beat but have to start converting draws to wins to climb the standings. John Eustace's side have lost just one of their last seven league games but five games in this run ended in stalemates.
Backing that trend to continue in a low-scoring draw.
Prediction: Oxford United 1-1 Derby County
Oxford United vs Derby County Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Prediction: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals