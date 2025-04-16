Oxford United vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2025

Oxford United host Leeds United in the 43rd round of games in the Championship on Friday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

Gary Rowett's Oxford are fresh off a 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend. Following a goalless first period at Hillsborough, Sam Long delivered the game's only goal 11 minutes from time to keep the U's in 17th in the standings, with 48 points from 42 games, winning 12.

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke's Leeds are coming off a 2-1 home win over Preston North End at the weekend. In a rousing start at Elland Road, Leeds opened the scoring through Manor Solomon inside four minutes, but Kaine Kesler-Hayden restored parity for Preston two minutes later.

Jayden Bogle, though, restored the hosts' lead seven minute later, which proved to be the winner, as the Whites stayed ahead of second-placed Burnley (88) on goal difference after 42 games, winning 25.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Oxford-Leeds Championship clash at Kassam Stadium:

Oxford United vs Leeds United head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 13 meetings across competitions, Leeds lead Oxford 6-4, including their last clash - 4-0 at home in the Championship in December.

The Whites have won the last three games in the fixture, all in as many different competitions (FA Cup, League Cup, EFL Championship).

Oxford have won two of their last five home games - all in the Championship - losing three.

Leeds have lost once in their last 13 road outings - all in the Championship - winning six.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Oxford: W-L-W-L-W; Leeds: W-W-D-D-D

Oxford United vs Leeds United prediction

The two sides have had contrasting campaigns. While Oxford have done well on their Championship return after more than two decades, Leeds are looking good to return to the Premier League after a year's absence.

Leeds hold a slender head-to-head lead in the fixture, with the two sides meeting just twice this century. The Whites, though, have been impressive on the road, while Oxford's home form has been patchy at best.

Considering that and Leeds' superior overall form, expect Farke's side to coast to a facile win.

Prediction: Oxford United 0-2 Leeds United

Oxford United vs Leeds United

Tip-1: Leeds

Tip-2: Leeds to keep a clean sheet: Yes (Leeds haven't conceded in the fixture in three games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of Leeds' last six games have had at least two goals.)

