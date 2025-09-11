Oxford United vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13 2025

Oxford United and Leicester City lock horns on the fifth matchday of the Championship on Saturday. The two teams are perched in opposite halves of the standings.

Gary Rowett's Oxford are coming off a 2-2 home draw with Coventry City in their last league outing a fortnight ago. Days after being hammered 6-0 at home by Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup second round, the U's gave a better account of themselves.

Coventry led twice, but each time Oxford pegged them back as they snapped a three-game losing start with their first points of the campaign. Nevertheless, the U's remain in the relegation zone, in 22nd, with a solitary point from four outings.

Meanwhile, Marti Cifuentes' Leicester are fresh off a 2-0 home win over Birmingham City. Abdul Fatawu and Ricardo Pereira scored either side of the break to hand the Foxes their second straight league win.

Cifuentes' side are fourth in the points table, with nine points from four games, three behind leaders Middlesbrough, who have had a perfect start to the campaign.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Oxford-Leicester Championship clash at Kassam Stadium:

Oxford United vs Leicester City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 27 meetings across competitions, Leicester lead Oxford 11-6, including a home draw in League Division 1 in their most recent clash in April 1994.

Oxford have won once in eight meetings with Leicester, losing four, since a 4-2 Division 2 home win in March 1990.

The U's have won two and lost as many of their last five home games across competitions.

Leicester have won once in their last five road outings across competitions, losing thrice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Oxford: D-L-L-L-W; Leicester: W-W-L-L-W

Oxford United vs Leicester City prediction

The two teams have had contrasting starts to the season. While Oxford are enduring a difficult sophomore campaign in the second tier after more than two decades away, Leicester look determined for an immediate promotion.

The 2023-24 champions hold the head-to-head advantage as they prepare for their first meeting with Oxford in more than 30 years and are also the more in-form of the two teams.

Considering that, expect Cifuentes' side to register a comfortable road win as they strive to keep pace with the early pacesetters.

Prediction: Oxford United 1-2 Leicester City

Oxford United vs Leicester City betting tips

Tip-1: Leicester to win

Tip-2: Both teams to score (Both have scored in five of their last six meetings, including the last three.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings have had at least three goals.)

