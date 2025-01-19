Oxford United vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2025

Oxford United will host Luton Town at Kassam Stadium on Tuesday night in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will hope to continue their recently found form in the league and further boost their chances of staying up this season.

Oxford United picked up a remarkable 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday to mark their fourth win in their last six league games after losing eight of the previous 10. New manager Gary Rowett is yet to lose in his five league matches so far and will hope to extend that run against a side in much worse form.

The hosts currently sit in 15th place in the English second division and could potentially make a push for playoff qualification if they can maintain their current form.

Luton picked up a point in a goalless draw against Preston North End last time out after losing four league matches on the bounce. Despite the visitors sitting in second-to-the-last place, they are only two points behind 18th-placed Stoke City and will attempt to push out of the relegation zone in the coming weeks.

Oxford United vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday will mark the 41st meeting between these two sides. Oxford have won 12 of those meetings, and 10 have ended in draws while Luton have won the remaining 18.

The hosts have won just one of their last 10 games in this fixture.

The visitors last failed to score against Oxford in October 2000 and have scored a remarkable 12 goals across just the last five games against the same opponents.

It ended in a 2-2 draw when the two teams met earlier this season in October 2024.

The Hatters have conceded 44 goals in 27 league games so far. Only Portsmouth (45) and Plymouth (55) have shipped more in the EFL Championship.

Oxford United vs Luton Town Prediction

Both sides are closely matched going into Tuesday's fixture. However, the Yellows have an edge thanks to their home advantage, having only lost three of 13 league games played at Kassam Stadium this season.

Luton are without a win in their last six matches, with five of those games ending in defeat. They have only picked up points twice on the road all season and could lose this week.

Prediction: Oxford United 1-0 Luton Town

Oxford United vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Oxford United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts’ last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last six matches)

