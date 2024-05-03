Oxford United vs Peterborough Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2024 

Oxford United will welcome Peterborough United to the Kassam Stadium for the first leg of their League One playoff semifinal tie on Saturday (May 4th).

The hosts booked their spot in the playoff courtesy of their fifth-placed finish in the league on 77 points. Peterborough finished four with 84 points to their name.

The Cambridgeshire outfit finished the regular season with a six-goal thriller at home to Bolton Wanderers. They were two goals down at the break having conceded to Kyle Dempsey and Dion Charles.

Peterborough then turned the game around after the break, with Malik Mothersille scoring either side of Joel Randall to put the Posh 3-2 up with 11 minutes to go. Cameron Jerome drew the game level in the 88th minute.

Oxford United claimed a 2-1 away win over Exeter in their final game of the season. Mark Harris and Cameron Brannagan scored first half goals to put them ahead at the break. Millenic Alli halved the deficit seven minutes into the second half but failed to inspire a comeback from Exeter.

Oxford United vs Peterborough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 46th meeting between the two sides. Oxford United have 20 wins to their name, Peteborough were victorious on 16 occasions while nine games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2024 when Oxford United claimed a 5-0 home win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Peterborough's last eight games across competitions have produced an average of 11.6 corner kicks.

Oxford United have lost just one of ther last eight games (five wins).

Oxford United vs Peterborough Prediction

Oxford United had an impressive end to the season that saw them secure their spot in the top six. The Yellows have spent the last eight seasons in League One and are seeking a return to the Championship for the first time in over three decades.

Peterborough, for their part, have spent the last two seasons in the third-tier and were most recently in the Championship in 2022. Darren Ferguson's side had an indifferent end to the season and were battered on their most recent visit to this ground.

We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Oxford United 1-1 Peterborough

Oxford United vs Peterborough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks