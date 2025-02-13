Oxford United vs Portsmouth Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

Oxford United will host Portsmouth at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday afternoon in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be keen to return to winning ways this weekend to pull further clear of the relegation zone.

Oxford’s last match ended in a 0-0 draw against Derby County, extending their winless run in the league to four games. The hosts have won only three out of 10 games played since the start of the new year and are currently sat in 16th place, nine points above the relegation zone and nine off the promotion playoff spots.

Portsmouth picked up a 2-1 win over Cardiff during the week to end their winless run, having drawn one and lost three of the previous four league games. They are five points behind their weekend hosts and risk falling into the relegation zone should they fail to pick up points over the next couple of weeks.

Oxford United vs Portsmouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday’s fixture will mark the 78th meeting between both sides. Oxford have won 24 of those meetings, 25 have ended in draws while Portsmouth have won the remaining 28.

Four of the last five editions of this fixture have ended in draws.

The hosts have only won one of the last 10 meetings with Portsmouth but have only failed to score in one of those games.

The visitors have scored an impressive 15 goals in the last 10 editions of this fixture.

Only six teams in the EFL Championship this season have scored fewer goals than the Yellow's 34.

Pompey have the second-worst defensive record in the league with 55 goals conceded in only 32 games.

Oxford United vs Portsmouth Prediction

The two teams are closely matched going into the weekend but Oxford will rely on their home advantage as they have the seventh best home record in the division.

Pompey will need to be at their best if they are to pick up all three points. The visitors have only won once on the road in the league all season but should have enough to pick up a point here.

Prediction: Oxford United 1-1 Portsmouth

Oxford United vs Portsmouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven games have featured fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the score sheet in each of their last seven matchups)

