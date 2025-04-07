Oxford United vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2025

Oxford United will host Queens Park Rangers at the Kassam Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be keen to build on their last result and improve their chances of safety in the final weeks of the season.

Ad

Oxford shocked Sheffield United last weekend, holding on to a 1-0 lead from the 38th minute to get all three points and see the league leaders drop to second while the hosts steered five points clear of the relegation zone. The game marked Garry Rowett’s side's 11th win of the season and will be a confidence booster as they go into the final six games of the campaign.

Queens Park Rangers are only one point and two places above the hosts, having failed to win any of their last seven league outings, most recently featuring in a goalless draw against Cardiff City on Saturday.

Ad

Trending

The visitors have also won only 11 games all season, including two of their last 12. They will be looking to pick up some points to ensure they stay up and avoid an impending relegation tussle.

Oxford United vs Queens Park Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 31 previous occasions going into Wednesday's game. Oxford United have won nine of those meetings, six have ended in draws while QPR have won the remaining 16.

The only two competitive meetings between the sides since 1999 have ended in 2-0 wins to the visitors.

The Yellows' last clean sheet in this fixture came back in 1987.

Only Portsmouth and the bottom three teams in the EFL Championship have conceded more than Oxford’s 57 goals.

The Hoops have scored four more goals (45) than their hosts after 40 league games and have also conceded four fewer (53).

Ad

Oxford United vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

The sides are equally matched going into this midweek's clash but the Yellows will be confident to capitalize on their home record, having picked up all but one of their league wins this season at home.

QPR will need to improve on their recent form to get all three points this week. They have, however, lost their last six games on the road and could see that streak extend here.

Ad

Prediction: Oxford United 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Oxford United vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Oxford United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight league games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the visitors' last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More