Oxford United vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Oxford United will host Sheffield United at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday in the 40th round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be looking to put out a statement performance and cause an upset against the league leaders.

Ad

Oxford’s difficult season continued on their return from the international break as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Middlesbrough on Friday. The hosts are sat in 19th place, having won only one of their last 11 league games, and will be desperate to get points in the final weeks to avoid falling into the relegation zone which they are only two points clear of.

Sheffield, on the other hand, have been in superb form, winning eight of their last 10 matches, most recently a largely comfortable 3-1 victory over Coventry City last weekend. The visitors are two points clear at the top of the table and will hope to capitalize on their relatively easy final fixtures to ensure they seal direct promotion back to the Premier League.

Ad

Trending

Oxford United vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's fixture will mark only the 31st meeting between both sides. Oxford have won nine of their previous matchups, and five have ended in draws while Sheffield have won the remaining 16.

The hosts have lost each of their last five games in this fixture.

Sheffield have a stellar goalscoring record in recent editions of this fixture, scoring 14 goals across the last five.

The visitors picked up a comprehensive 3-0 victory in the first leg of this fixture last November.

Only four teams in the Championship have scored fewer goals than Oxford’s 40 after 39 games played.

The Blades have the third-best defensive record in the division with only 29 goals conceded so far and have scored more goals (56) than all but three teams in the division this season.

Ad

Oxford United vs Sheffield United Prediction

The Yellows are considerable underdogs going into the weekend and will need to be at their best to avoid defeat against a side in much better form and possessing more quality.

Chris Wilder's side are looking to pull clear of second-placed Leeds United and will be confident to do so this weekend. The Blades will receive a huge boost from their league-best away record when they play on Saturday and should capitalize on that.

Ad

Prediction: Oxford United 1-2 Sheffield United

Oxford United vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback