Oxford United vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025 

Oxford United and Sheffield United will battle for three points in an EFL Championship round seven clash on Saturday (September 27th). The game will be played at Kassam Stadium.
The home side will be looking to build on the 3-1 away win they registered over Bristol City last weekend. They were 2-0 up at the break, with Nik Prelec and Przemyslaw Placheta scoring to put them ahead. Anis Mehmeti pulled one back eight minutes into the second half but Greg Leigh made sure of the result in the 90th minute.
Sheffield United, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Charlton Athletic. Isaac Olaofe stepped off the bench to score a 90th minute winner.
The stalemate left the Blades at the foot of the standings and they are the only side yet to register their first points of the campaign after six games. Oxford United are 20th with five points.
Oxford United vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 32nd meeting between the two sides. Sheffield United were victorious 16 times, Oxford United were victorious 10 times while five games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Oxford United claimed a 1-0 home win.
- Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- Sheffield United have lost all seven games they have played across competitions.
- Five of Sheffield United's last six competitive games have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Four of Oxford's last six games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Five of Oxford's last six games have produced three goals or more.
Oxford United vs Sheffield United Prediction
Oxford United ended their five-game winless run across competitions with their victory over Bristol City. The Yellows are aiming to win consecutive league games for the first time since New Year's Day.
Sheffield United parted ways with Ruben Selles after losing their opening six games of the season. Chris Wilder's third spell in charge did not get off to the best start as his side lost to Charlton, failing to score for a fifth successive game.
Backing the home side to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.
Prediction: Oxford United 1-0 Sheffield United
Oxford United vs Sheffield United Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Oxford United to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals