Oxford vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan 9th, 2023

Oxford host Arsenal at the Kassam Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Oxford are currently 15th in League One, seven points above the relegation zone. Karl Robinson's side have been in poor form of late, having won only one of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Arsenal on Monday.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have been in incredible form this season. Mikel Arteta's side are currently top of the Premier League and are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions. They will look to continue their strong run of form with a win against Oxford on Monday.

Both sides will want to progress to the next round of the competition with a win and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Oxford vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have not faced each other in recent history.

Oxford have only managed to register three clean sheets from their 24 league matches so far this season.

Arsenal have the 2nd best attack in the Premier League, having scored 40 goals in their 17 games so far this season.

Arsenal have the 2nd best defense in the Premier League, having only conceded 14 goals in their 17 games so far this season.

Oxford vs Arsenal Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Monday.

Oxford will be without Marcus Browne, Kyle Joseph and Sam Baldock for the game due to injury. Emile Smith Rowe could make his long-awaited return from injury for Arsenal during the game. Meanwhile, Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Jesus are both still out injured.

It's hard to see Oxford taking anything away from the game on Monday. Arsenal's form and quality should see them through to the next round of the FA Cup.

We predict Arsenal will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Oxford 0-2 Arsenal

Oxford vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Arsenal @Arsenal "Tomorrow if he trains well, he will hopefully be available (on Monday)"



speaks on @emilesmithrowe 's fitness 💬 "Tomorrow if he trains well, he will hopefully be available (on Monday)"

Tip 1 - Result: Arsenal Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Arsenal have one of the best defenses in Europe, while Oxford United have only managed to score twice in their last five games)

Tip 3 - Eddie Nketiah to score (The striker has three goals in his last five games across all competitions)

