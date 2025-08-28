Oxford vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Oxford United take on Coventry City in the fourth round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are perched in oppositve halves of the points table.
Gary Rowett's Oxford are coming off a 6-0 mauling at home to Blackburn Rovers in midweek in the EFL Cup second round. Five different players were on the scoresheet, including Stefanos Tzimas, who starred with a second-half brace.
Before that, Rowett's side had lost 1-0 at Birmingham City on matchday three, with Paik Seung-ho's 40th-minute strike eventually turning out to be the only goal of the game. A third straight league defeat sees the U's plunge to 23rd in the standings, above rock-bottom Sheffield United on goal difference, after three games.
Meanwhile, Frank Lampard's Coventry are fresh off a 2-1 midweek loss at Millwall in the EFL Cup second round, with Haji Wright's 89th-minute penalty proving to be a consolation strike. Before that, though, the Sky Blues had wallopped a hapless Queens Park Rangers side 7-1 at home in the league, with Wright and Victor Torp scoring hat-tricks.
A second straight league win sent Lampard's side third in the standings, behind the leading pair of Stoke City and Middlesbrough, with seven points from three outings.
On that nore, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and match tips for the Oxford-Coventry Championship contest at Kassam Stadium:
Oxford vs Coventry City head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 18 meetings across competitions, Coventry lead Oxford 12-5, winning their last matchup, 3-2 away in the Championship in March.
- The Sky Blues are unbeaten in five meetings with Oxford, winning the last four, across competitions.
- Oxford have won two of their last five home games across competitions, losing three, including two this season.
- Coventry have won one of their last five road outings across competitions, losing three, including one this campaign.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Oxford: L-L-L-W-L; Coventry: L-W-W-W-D
Oxford vs Coventry City prediction
The two sides have had contrasting starts to the season. Although both are out of the EFL Cup, Oxford are without a point in three Championship games while Coventry are unbeaten in as many outings and within touching distance of the leaders.
The Sky Blues also hold a head-to-head advantage over the U's, who did well to stay up in their first Championship campaign in more than two decades last season.
However, the U's have won just once in seven meetings with Coventry, so expect Lampard's side to continue their dominance with a comfortable win.
Prediction: Oxford 1-3 Coventry City
Oxford vs Coventry City betting tips
Tip-1: Coventry to win
Tip-2: Oxford to score (The U's have scored in four of their last five meetings with Coventry.)
Tip-3: Over 2.5 goals: Yes (Four of their last five matchups have had at least three goals.)