Oxford vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

Oxford United lock horns with Coventry City in the 35th round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

Gary Rowett's Oxford are fresh off a 2-0 loss at West Bromwich Albion last weekend. Alex Mowatt broke the deadlock inside 11 minutes before John Swift confirmed the three points in the 11th minute of stoppage time.

Following their second straight loss, the U's are 18th in the standings, with 38 points from 34 games, winning nine, in their first Championship campaign in more than two decades.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard's Coventry are coming off a 2-1 home win over Preston North End at the weekend. Jack Rudoni and Bobby Thomas put the Sky Blues two goals to the good going into the break. Will Keane pulled one back for Preston eight minutes from time, but an equaliser wasn't to be.

With their third straight win, Lampard's side remain seventh in the points table, with 50 points from 34 games, winning 14.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Oxford-Coventry Championship clash at the Kassam Stadium:

Oxford vs Coventry City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 17 meetings across competitions, Coventry lead Oxford 11-5, including a 1-0 League Cup home win in their last clash in August.

The Sky Blues have won four of their last six games - including the last three - in the fixture, losing one.

Oxford have won four of their last six home games across competitions, losing one.

Coventry have won their last three road outings - all in the Championship.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Oxford: L-L-D-L-D; Coventry: W-W-W-L-L

Oxford vs Coventry City prediction

The two sides have had contrasting campaigns, especially Oxford, who are winless in six games since a 3-2 home win over Luton Town in January.

Coventry, meanwhile, are flying high in the Championship, winning their last three games and also their last three league outings on the road. Moreover, the Sky Blues have won both meetings with Oxford this season, including a 3-2 victory at home in the reverse fixture in August.

If that wasn't enough, Lampard's side own a head-to-head advantage over Oxford. Considering their dominance in the fixture and better recent form, expect a comfortable win for the Sky Blues.

Prediction: Oxford 0-2 Coventry City

Oxford vs Coventry City betting tips

Tip-1: Coventry to win

Tip-2: Coventry to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They have conceded once in their last three away league outings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Eight of their last 10 meetings have had at least two goals.)

