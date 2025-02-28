Luton Town vs Portsmouth Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

Luton Town welcome Portsmouth on Saturday as matchday 35 of the Championship beckons. Both sides are languishing in the bottom half of the points table.

Matt Bloomfield's Luton are coming off a 2-0 loss at Watford in their previous league outing last weekend. Tom Dele-Bashiru's 11th-minute penalty broke the deadlock before Edo Kayembe's strike 12 minutes later proved enough to sink the Hatters.

The loss keeps Luton at the foot of the standings, with 28 points from 24 games, winning seven.

Meanwhile, John Mousinho's Portsmouth are fresh off a 2-1 home win over Queens Park Rangers at the weekend. Following a goalless first half at Fratton Park, Josh Murphy opened the scoring three minutes into the second period.

Matt Ritchie doubled their lead three minutes later before QPR pulled one back through Jimmy Dunne 16 minutes from time. However, an equaliser wasn't to be for the visitors as Pompey held on for the three points.

Mousinho's side - with their third straight win, tenth overall - are up to 17th in the points table, with 39 points from 34 games.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Luton-Portsmouth Championship contest at Kenilworth Road:

Luton Town vs Portsmouth head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 54 meetings across competitions, Luton lead Portsmouth 23-17, with their last clash being a goalless Championship draw at Portsmouth in August.

Both teams have won twice apiece in their last five clashes, all in the Championship.

Luton are winless in five home games - all in the Championship - losing thrice.

Pompey have one road win across nine games across competitions, losing eight.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Luton: L-D-L-L-D; Portsmouth: W-W-W-L-D

Luton Town vs Portsmouth prediction

Both teams have struggled this campaign, especially Luton, as they face a dogfight to escape relegation. The Hatters haven't won in 13 games across competitions, losing 10.

Portsmouth haven't had the best of campaigns either, but their recent form - three straight wins - looks promising. However, they have a losing head-to-head record with Luton.

Considering the two sides' recent form, though, Pompey hold the slight edge. Expect them to continue their winning ways with a slender win and extend Luton's misery.

Prediction: Luton Town 0-1 Portsmouth

Luton Town vs Portsmouth betting tips

Tip-1: Portsmouth to win

Tip-2: Luton to score: No (They haven't scored in three of their last four games, all in the Championship.)

Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals: Yes (Three of their last five games have had just one goal.)

