Pachuca vs Atlas Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2024

The Mexican Liga MX returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Pachuca and Atlas go head-to-head at the Estadio Hidalgo on Thursday (February 1).

Pachuca were condemned to their first Clausura defeat of the season, getting beaten 3-1 by Pumas UNAM on Monday. Before that, Guillermo Almada’s side kicked off their new campaign with a 1-0 victory at Cruz Azul on January 14, six days before falling to a 1-0 friendly loss to Argentine outfit River Plate.

Having played their opening two league games on the road, Pachuca return home, where they will look to pick up their first win since September.

Meanwhile, Atlas got their Clausura campaign up and running on Monday with a 2-1 win over Juarez at the Jalisco Stadium. Benat San Jose’s side went winless in their opening two games, losing 2-1 to Club Necaxa on January 15, one week before a goalless draw with Tijuana.

Atlas had a forgettable first half of the season, with 15 points from 17 games to finish 17th in the Apertura, just two points above rock-bottom Necaxa.

Pachuca vs Atlas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 48 meetings, Pachuca lead 20-15.

Pachuca are winless in four home games, losing once, since a 3-2 win over 10-man Santos in September.

Atlas are winless in five away outings, losing four, since a 2-1 win at Juarez on September 23.

Pachuca vs Atlas Prediction

Their last four meetings have produced a combined 14 goals, so expect an action-packed contest. Pachuca have won their last two home games against San Jose’s men, so expect them claim a narrow home win.

Prediction: Pachuca 2-1 Atlas

Pachuca vs Atlas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Pachuca to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in eight of the last 10 meetings,)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in five of their last seven clashes.)