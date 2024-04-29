Pachuca vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30, 2024

Pachuca invite Club America to the Estadio Hidalgo in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals on Tuesday (April 30).

The two Liga MX rivals drew 1-1 in the first leg at Estadio Azteca last week. Alejandro Zendejas broke the deadlock in the 12th minute for America, but defender Norman Andrés Micolta Arroyo made it 1-1 for Pachuca in the 40th minute.

Pachuca drew 1-1 at Mazatlan in the Liga MX on Saturday, while America returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win at Puebla a day before. Salvador Reyes scored a first-half brace to help the capital club to a comeback win.

Pachuca have won the Champions Cup five times, with their last triumph coming in the 2017 season. America, meanwhile, are the most successful team in the competition, lifting the trophy seven times, with their last triumph coming in 2016.

Pachuca vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 69 times across competitions since 1996. Pachuc lead 28-23.

Pachuca are unbeaten in two meetings against America in 2024, winning one.

America have one loss in eight games across competitions, winning five.

Pachuca have two losses in eight games across competitions, both coming at home.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Pachuca have had an unbeaten run in the Champions Cup this season, keeping four clean sheets in seven games.

Pachuca vs Club America Prediction

Pachuca have seen a drop in form recently, with one win in four games across competitions. They have drawn 1-1 in their last two games and have one win in four home games, losing twice.

They are unbeaten in 29 home games in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Pachuca meet Pumas UNAM in the Final Phase of the Liga MX Clausura on Wednesday, so head coach Guillermo Almada faces a selection dilemma.

America, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after two games. They need to score, as Pachuca will progress on away goals in a goalless draw. They have one win in five meetings at Pachuca, losing thrice. Nonetheless, they have scored seven goals without reply in two away games in the Champions Cup.

While a close contest is expected, like the first leg, considering Pachuca's impressive home record in the competition, they should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Pachuca 2-1 Club America

Pachuca vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Pachuca to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Salomon Rondon to score or assist any time - Yes