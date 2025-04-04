Pachuca vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

The Mexican Liga MX returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Pachuca and Club America square off at the Estadio Hidalgo on Saturday. Both sides met in the Apertura back in November, with Alejandro Zenjedas and Alan Cervantes hitting the target to hand Andre Jardine’s men a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

Pachuca were sent back down to earth in their surge up the Liga MX table as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Toluca at the Estadio Nemesio Díez last Sunday.

Before that, Guillermo Almada’s men were on a four-game unbeaten run in the league, picking up two wins and two draws while scoring nine goals and conceding five in that time.

Pahuca have picked up 21 points from their 13 Liga MX matches so far to sit seventh in the league standings, level on points with eighth-placed Juarez FC.

Meanwhile, Club America were guilty of a wasteful display in front of goal last time out as they were held to a goalless draw by Cruz Azul in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final clash.

Jardine’s men now turn their focus to Liga MX, where they are on a six-game unbeaten run, claiming four wins and two draws since February’s 3-2 defeat against Club Necaxa.

Club America have picked up 30 points from their 13 league matches so far to sit top of the standings, three points above second-placed Toluca.

Pachuca vs Club America Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Pachuca and Club America claiming 22 wins each from their last 59 meetings.

Pachuca are unbeaten in six of their last seven home games against Club America, picking up four wins and two draws since May 2021.

Club America are on a run of 10 consecutive Liga MX away games without defeat, claiming eight wins and two draws since the second week of November.

Pachuca have won all but one of their last four home matches, with a 1-1 draw against Mazatlan on March 9 being the exception.

Pachuca vs Club America Prediction

While Pachuca will be looking to return to winning ways in the league, they have their work cut out against a Club America side who are unbeaten in 12 of their 13 league matches this season.

Jardine’s side are currently firing on all cylinders in the league and we are tipping them to come away with all three points unscathed.

Prediction: Pachuca 1-3 Club America

Pachuca vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Pachuca and Club America have both scored in their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

