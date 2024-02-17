Pachuca vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

The action continues in round seven of the Mexican Liga MX as Pachuca and Club America square off at the Estadio Hidalgo on Saturday.

Guillermo Almada’s men boast a 100% home record this year and will head into the weekend looking to pick up a fourth consecutive win on home turf. Pachuca were sent crashing back down to earth last Sunday when they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Monterrey at the Estadio BBVA.

Prior to that, Almada’s side kicked off the Clausura campaign with a 3-1 loss against Pumas UNAM on January 29, before bouncing back with three consecutive victories. With 12 points from six matches, Pachuca are currently seventh in the Liga MX table, level on points with Guadalajara and Pumas.

Having suffered a 2-1 first-leg defeat, Club America turned in a resilient team performance on Thursday as they picked up a 2-0 victory over Real Esteli to claim a 3-2 aggregate win in the CONCACAF Champions League qualifiers.

Andre Jardine’s men now turn their attention to Liga MX, where they have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the new campaign, claiming four wins and two draws in their six matches so far.

With 14 points from the first 18 available, Club America are currently second in the league table, level on points with first-placed Monterrey.

Pachuca vs Club America Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 56 meetings between the sides, Pachuca hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Club America have picked up 19 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Pachuca have won their three home games in the Clausura campaign, scoring ten goals and conceding seven since the turn of the year.

Club America are unbeaten in their last eight domestic matches, claiming five wins and three draws since December’s 2-0 loss against Atletico San Luis.

Pachuca vs Club America Prediction

While Pachuca have been solid at home this year, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a high-flying Club America who have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the campaign. We predict a thrilling contest at the Estadio Hidalgo, with the visitors claiming all three points.

Prediction: Pachuca 1-2 Club America

Pachuca vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 encounters)