Pachuca vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2025

Pachuca will welcome Club America to the Estadio Hidalgo in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura quarterfinals on Wednesday. The visitors finished second in the regular season standings while Tuzos booked their place in the final phase through the play-in round last month.

The hosts met Monterrey in the play-in round and registered a 2-1 away win. After a goalless first half, Germán Berterame gave Monterrey the lead in the 51st minute, and late goals from Eduardo and Salomón Rondón helped Tuzos record a comeback win.

Águilas were last in action against Mazatlan in the Liga MX Clausura regular season in April. Braces from Víctor Dávila and Álvaro Fidalgo helped them record a comfortable 5-0 home win.

Pachuca vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 74 times in all competitions since 1996. The hosts have 30 wins, six more than the capital club, and 20 games have ended in draws.

Three of the last four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals. Both teams have one win to their name and two games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Clausura regular season last month, and Tuzos registered a 1-0 home win.

Pachuca are unbeaten in their last six home games in Liga MX, recording four wins.

Club America have recorded just one win in their last six games in all competitions, failing to score in four. They have also kept three clean sheets during that period.

The two sides met in the Clausura quarterfinals last season as well and played out 1-1 draws in the two legs. The visitors progressed to the next round, thanks to their better position in the regular season standings.

Pachuca vs Club America Prediction

Tuzos have won three of their last five league games, with one of them registered at home against America last month. They have won three of their last four home meetings against the visitors and will look to build on that form.

Águilas have won two of their last five league games and have failed to score in the other three. They have lost their last three away games across all competitions, failing to score in two. They have registered just one of their last seven meetings against the hosts.

Considering the hosts' better recent record in this fixture and America's poor away record, we back Tuzos to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Pachuca 2-1 Club America

Pachuca vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Pachuca to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More