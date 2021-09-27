Pachuca vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021

Pachuca invite Club America to Estadio Hidalgo in Liga MX Apertura 2021 action on Tuesday.

The visiting side dropped points for the second-game running, but a goalless draw at home against Guadalajara helped them retain a narrow one-point lead over Monterrey and Toluca at the top of the standings.

Pachuca have had a slow start to their campaign and recorded just their third win of the season in their previous outing. They beat Necaxa 1-0 at home and this was the hosts' first win in four games.

Pachuca vs Club America Head-to-Head

There have been 52 meetings between the two sides since 2000. Surprisingly, the hosts have historically been the better side, with 22 wins to their name. America have been the better side in their recent encounters with the hosts. Overall, America have secured 19 wins in this fixture.

The spoils have been shared 11 times between the two Central Mexican rivals. They last squared off in the two-legged quarter-finals of the Clausura 2021. The first leg at Tuesday's venue ended in a 3-1 win for the hosts, while the second leg at Estadio Azteca ended in a 4-2 win for America.

Pachuca progressed to the semi-finals on away goals but were eliminated from the competition by eventual champions Cruz Azul.

Pachuca form guide (Liga MX): W-L-L-D-W

Club America form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D

Pachuca vs Club America Team News

Pachuca

There are no known injury concerns for the hosts at the moment. The goalscorer from the win against Necaxa, Avilés Hurtado had four yellow cards while playing for Monterrey. He picked up his fifth in the 30th minute of the Necaxa game and is suspended for this fixture.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Avilés Hurtado

Club America

For the visiting side, Renato Ibarra is a long-term absentee after a hamstring injury. Santiago Naveda and Leonardo Suarez were absent from the squad against Guadalajara and are doubts for this fixture.

Sebastián Cáceres was red-carded against Toluca and should return to the lineup here.

Injured: Renato Ibarra

Doubtful: Santiago Naveda, Leonardo Suarez

Suspended: None

Pachuca vs Club America Predicted XI

Pachuca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Óscar Ustari; Kevin Álvarez, Gustavo Cabral, Óscar Murillo, Matías Catalán; Jorge Hernández, Víctor Guzmán; Francisco Figueroa, Erick Sánchez, Santiago Mosquera; Nicolás Ibáñez

Club America Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Fuentes, Sebastian Caceres, Victor Aguilera, Salvador Reyes Chávez; Pedro Aquino, Richard Sánchez; Sebastián Córdova, Nicolás Benedetti, Alvaro Fidalgo; Roger Martinez

Pachuca vs Club America Prediction

Also Read

Pachuca recorded a narrow win in their previous league outing while America dropped points for the second game in a row. The visiting side are in good form at the moment and should be able to record a narrow win in this encounter.

Prediction: Pachuca 1-2 Club America

Edited by Peter P