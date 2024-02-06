Pachuca vs Club Leon Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2024

The Mexican Liga MX returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Pachuca and Club Leon go head-to-head at the Estadio Hidalgo on Thursday.

Jorge Bava’s men have failed to win their last six away matches across all competitions and will head into the midweek clash looking to end this poor run.

Pachuca picked up consecutive victories for the first time in the new Liga MX Clausura campaign as they edged out Tijuana 3-2 last Saturday.

Guillermo Almada’s side have now won three of their four league matches since the turn of the year, with a 3-1 loss against Pumas UNAM on January 29 being the exception.

This fine start to the campaign has seen Pachuca rise to sixth place in the Clausura standings, level on nine points with fifth-placed Club Necaxa.

Club Leon, on the other hand, were on the receiving end of a 4-1 hammering against Toluca at the Estadio Nemesio Díez last weekend.

Bava’s men have now failed to win six of their last seven matches in all competitions, claiming two draws and losing four, including a 1-0 defeat against Urawa Red Diamonds in their FIFA Club World Cup clash on December 15.

With four points from their opening four matches, Club Leon are currently 12th in the Clausura table, level on points with Santos Laguna and Puebla.

Pachuca vs Club Leon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, Pachuca boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Club Leon have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Pachuca have lost just one of their last seven home games in the league while claiming three wins and three draws since the start of September.

Leon have lost all but one of the last six away games in all competitions, with a 2-2 draw at Mazatlan on December 3 being the exception.

Pachuca vs Club Leon Prediction

Pachuca and Club Leon have had contrasting starts to the new campaign, with the hosts winning all but one of their opening four matches.

Club Leon’s current form on the road is nothing to write home about and we fancy Pachuca to claim all three points.

Prediction: Pachuca 2-1 Club Leon

Pachuca vs Club Leon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Pachuca to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of Leon’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corner kicks in five of the last six meetings between the two sides)