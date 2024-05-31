Pachuca vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1st 2024

Pachuca will welcome Columbus Crew to Estadio Hidalgo in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final on Saturday. The hosts are vying for their sixth title in as many appearances in the final while the visitors are making their first appearance in the final.

The hosts booked their place in the title decider for the first time since 2017 with a 3-2 win over Club America in the semifinals. They will take to the pitch for the first time since being eliminated from the Liga MX Clausura in May, so they should be well-rested here.

The visitors overcame Monterrey 5-2 on aggregate in the semi-final to make club history and secure their berth in the final of the competition for the first time. They head into the match in great form, recording three consecutive wins in MLS. In their previous league outing, Diego Rossi's brace helped them to a 2-0 away win over Orlando City.

Trending

Pachuca vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams meet for the first time in a competitive match.

The hosts have met American teams 16 times in all competitions. Interestingly, they have seven wins and losses each while two games have ended in draws.

The visitors have locked horns against Mexican opponents 14 times, with six wins to their name. They have suffered five losses while just three games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered four wins in their six games in the Champions Cup this season, though one of Crew's wins came on penalties.

Pachuca have enjoyed a 30-game unbeaten streak at home in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, recording 27 wins.

Columbus Crew have just one win in their seven away meetings against Mexican opponents, with that win coming against Monterrey in the semifinals in May.

Pachuca vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Los Tuzos have a 100% record in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final and will look to keep this record intact. They met Atlético Morelia in a friendly last season, recording a thumping 12-0 win, and look to be in good touch. In their previous outing against an MLS opponent, they defeated Philadelphia Union 6-0 on aggregate in March and will look to build on that form.

The Black and Gold have registered four consecutive wins in away games across all competitions, scoring 11 goals. The Estadio Hidalgo sits at an altitude of roughly 8000 feet, so one of the challenges for the visiting players is to adjust to the surroundings.

Head coach Wilfried Nancy has said that Cucho Hernández should be back in the squad after missing the last three games with a back injury, which should be a boost for the MLS side.

While both teams have been in good form, considering the Pachuca's history in the competition and unbeaten home run in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, they should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Pachuca 2-1 Columbus Crew

Pachuca vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Pachuca to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Salomón Rondón to score or assist any time - Yes