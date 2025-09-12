Pachuca vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Pachuca will invite Cruz Azul to the Estadio Hidalgo in Liga MX on Saturday. The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the league thus far, while Tuzos have suffered two defeats.

The hosts have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last four games in all competitions, suffering three defeats. They met Club America in their previous outing and suffered a 2-0 away loss. They failed to score for the second time in the Apertura phase and will look to return to goal-scoring ways.

La Máquina made it four wins in a row in their previous league outing, recording a 2-1 away triumph over Guadalajara. José Paradela gave them an early lead in the second minute, but Diego Campillo pulled Chivas level nine minutes later. Carlos Rotondi restored their lead in the 45th minute.

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 67 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with 30 wins. Tuzos have 24 wins and 13 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Clausura phase in February, and La Máquina recorded a 2-1 home win.

The visitors have scored 15 goals in seven league games this season, four more than Pachuca.

Tuzos have suffered just one loss in their last 10 home games in Liga MX. Notably, they have kept five clean sheets in that period.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in five of their last six away games in Liga MX.

Nine of the last 12 meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul Prediction

The hosts have conceded two goals apiece in three of their last four games and will look to improve upon that record. They have suffered just two defeats at home in Liga MX in 2025 and will look to build on that form.

La Máquina are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, recording four consecutive wins, and are strong favorites. They have scored six goals in their last two meetings against the hosts and will look to continue their prolific run here.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams, we back the capital club to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Pachuca 1-2 Cruz Azul

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

