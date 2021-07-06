Pachuca vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Pachuca are set to play Cruz Azul at the Chukchansi Park tomorrow in a friendly fixture.

Pachuca come into this game on the back of a 3-3 draw against Club Tijuana in a friendly game a few days ago. Goals from experienced forward Miguel Sansores, Uruguayan defender Yonatthan Rak and Ecuadorian midfielder Junior Sornoza for Club Tijuana was cancelled out by goals from Argentine forward Ismael Sosa, Fernando Alvarez and young attacker Roberto de la Rosa for Pachuca.

Cruz Azul, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Juarez in a friendly game. Midfielder Francisco Contreras' goal for Juarez was cancelled out by a goal from midfielder Guillermo Fernandez for Cruz Azul.

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head

In 36 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Cruz Azul hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost 11 and drawn eight.

🙏🏼 | Muchas gracias a @Xolos por todas las atenciones que tuvieron con nosotros el fin de semana.



¡Nos vemos pronto en el #Apertura2021! 🤍💙🤜🏼 pic.twitter.com/OWWIy9K2Uc — Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) July 5, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura a few months ago, with Cruz Azul beating Pachuca 1-0. A second-half goal from young forward Santiago Gimenez ensured victory for Cruz Azul. Pachuca had Argentine centre-back Gustavo Cabral sent off late in the second-half.

Pachuca form guide: yet to play in the league

Cruz Azul form guide: yet to play in the league

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 young players who could become household names after the tournament

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul Team News

Pachuca

Pachuca have a few players involved in the Gold Cup. Right-back Kevin Alvarez and young midfielder Erick Sanchez have both been called up to the Mexico squad. Colombian left-back Yairo Moreno is out injured, while Colombian right-back Oscar Murillo is involved with his national team at Copa America.

Injured: Yairo Moreno

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: Kevin Alvarez, Erick Sanchez, Oscar Murillo

Cruz Azul

Meanwhile, Cruz Azul will be without midfielder Orbelin Pineda, who is a part of the Mexico squad for the Gold Cup, while Uruguayan forward Jonathan Rodriguez and Peruvian midfielder Yoshimar Yotun are not expected to be available having appeared for their countries at Copa America.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: Orbelin Pineda, Yoshimar Yotun, Jonathan Rodriguez

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul Predicted XI

Pachuca Predicted XI (4-3-3): Oscar Ustari, Matias Catalan, Miguel Angel Herrera, Gustavo Cabral, Emmanuel Garcia, Jorge Hernandez, Victor Guzman, Luis Chavez, Romario Ibarra, Aviles Hurtado, Nicolas Ibanez

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jose de Jesus Corona, Juan Escobar, Juilo Cesar Dominguez, Pablo Aguilar, Adrian Aldrete, Guillermo Fernandez, Rafael Baca, Ignacio Rivero, Alexis Gutierrez, Walter Montoya, Santiago Gimenez

C A M P E O N E S 💙



LLEGÓ LA NOVENA. pic.twitter.com/9iccQrgrGR — CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) May 31, 2021

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Not much can be gleaned from club friendlies. They are useful, however, in ensuring that players are fully fit for the new season, and both Pachuca and Cruz Azul management will be keen to get minutes' under their players' belt.

Prediction: Pachuca 1-1 Cruz Azul

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Abhinav Anand