Pachuca vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022

Reigning Clausura champions Cruz Azul will travel to Pachuca in the Liga MX on Saturday. The hosts, who are also the league leaders, have a one-point lead over Puebla and also have a game in hand.

Pachuca, meanwhile, made it four wins in a row after winning 3-0 win at Toluca on Sunday. They have the best attacking and defensive record in the league and are the favourites against the capital club.

Cruz Azul returned to winning ways in the league against Mexico City rivals Pumas UNAM, thanks to Juan Escobar scoring a second-half winner. They secured a 1-1 draw in the CONCACAF Champions League against Montreal on Thursday to reach the semi-finals.

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met 60 times across competitions since 1996. Cruz hold a 27-20 lead in wins, while 13 games have ended in stalemates. The visitors are unbeaten against their southern rivals in their last six outings, winning four.

The two teams last squared off at the Estadio Azteca in an Apertura fixture in August, which ended 1-1.

Pachuca form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D.

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-D.

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul Team News

Pachuca

There are no reported injuries or suspensions for the home side. That has contributed to Los Tuzos' good form in recent outings.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Cruz Azul

Julio Cesar Dominguez and Romulo Otero are sidelined for this game because of injuries. Alejandro Mayorga missed the game against Montreal in the Champions League but could return to the bench for this one.

Injured: Julio Cesar Dominguez, Romulo Otero, Cristian Tabo.

Doubtful: Alejandro Mayorga.

Suspended: None.

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul Predicted XIs

Pachuca (4-2-3-1): Oscar Ustari (GK); Kevin Alvarez, Gustavo Cabral, Oscar Murillo, Yairo Moreno; Jesus Hernandez, Víctor Guzman; Romario Ibarra, Erick Sanchez, Aviles Hurtado; Nicolas Ibanez.

Cruz Azul (4-2-3-1): Jose de Jesus Corona (GK); Ignacio Rivero, Pablo Aguilar, Luis Abram, Juan Escobar; Erik Lira, Rafael Baca; Uriel Antuna, Santiago Gimenez, Carlos Alberto Rodriguez; Bryan Angulo.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul Prediction

The hosts have been in solid form this season, scoring ten goals in their last four games while conceding only twice. Cruz Azul are returning from a long trip from Montreal, which might impact their performance, though.

La Maquina have just one win in their last four league outings and might come up short against their in-form hosts.

Prediction: Pachuca 2-1 Cruz Azul.

Edited by Bhargav