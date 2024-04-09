Pachuca vs Herediano Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th April 2024

Pachuca will play host to Herediano at Estadio Hidalgo in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday.

Pachuca returned from San José in Costa Rica with a bag full of goals after thrashing Herediano 5-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Local fans will be expecting a walk in the park in the return leg. However, head coach Guillermo Almada has urged everyone to “forget the outcome of the first leg.”

Los Tuzos are facing a different situation in the league, as they sit fifth in Liga MX Clausura with just three rounds of matches left to play before the end of the season.

The race to the top remains tight and open, as all top six teams can still win the regular season. Pachuca will want to continue their push without loosening their grip on the continental competition.

Herediano began their campaign in round one, where they surprisingly knocked out Mexican side Toluca before defeating Surinamese team Robinhood in the round of 16. However, the going is getting tough for them, following the 5-0 home loss at Estadio Nacional. They will likely face another uphill battle in the return fixture.

El Team lack the individuality, depth and teamwork capable of upsetting the Mexicans, as evidenced by their performance in the first leg. We expect to witness a similar scenario at Estadio Hidalgo, where 30,000 home supporters would make matters even worse. The Costa Rican team may not be expecting any miracle in Pachuca.

Pachuca vs Herediano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Pachuca have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Pachuca have won the Concacaf Champions Cup five times (2002, 2007, 2008, 2009–10, 2016–17).

Pachuca have scored 17 goals and conceded five in their last five matches in all competitions.

Herediano have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Pachuca have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Herediano have drawn twice and lost thrice. Form Guide: Pachuca – W-W-L-L-W, Herediano – D-L-L-L-D.

Pachuca vs Herediano Prediction

Pachuca talisman Salomón Rondón from Venezuela is currently topping the competition’s chart with six goals while Alan Bautista boasts two goals. They are both the side’s main attacking threat.

Adrián Garza boasts two goals for Herediano, but he appears to lack the firepower needed to unsettle Pachuca's defence.

Pachuca are expected to come out on top based on form, home advantage and momentum.

Prediction: Pachuca 3-1 Herediano

Pachuca vs Herediano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Pachuca

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Pachuca to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Herediano to score - Yes