Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August 2023

Pachuca host Houston Dynamo at the PNC Stadium on Wednesday for their round of 32 clash in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

After finishing at the top of the Liga MX table in 2022, Pachuca were given a bye to the knockout stages.

The Gophers, however, began their league games this month, but failed to win any of their opening three matches. They have overseen a pair of 1-1 draws against Mazatlan and Pumas UNAM on either side of a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Leon.

Last Monday, Pachuca played a friendly game against Spanish team Oviedo and drew 1-1. Suffice it to say, it hasn't gone well for them so far in the 2023-24 season.

Houston Dynamo had an interesting path in the cup as both their group-stage fixtures went to penalty shootouts after a draw. Orlando City held them to a 1-1 stalemate in their first game before winning 5-4 on penalties. El Naranja then beat Santos Laguna 5-4 on penalties following an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Ben Olsen's side demonstrated an incredible fighting spirit that wasn't seen in their league games lately, with Houston failing to win any of their last five games of the Western Conference.

Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Pachuca and Houston Dynamo have met five times in their history with the former winning only twice and losing in three clashes.

Pachuca and Houston Dynamo meet for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

Pachuca have failed to win any of their three games this season, drawing twice and losing once.

Houston Dynamo have failed to win their last seven games from open play.

Pachuca have scored only two goals in three official games this season, and one of them was an own goal (versus Pumas UNAM).

Houston Dynamo have scored three goals in the 2023 Leagues Cup, all coming from different players - Amine Bassi, Corey Baird and Griffin Dorsey.

Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Pachuca have a good record against Houston but their form so far this season hasn't been the most promising. The Orange Crush have also struggled lately, so this fixture could go to a shootout, where the MLS side could prevail, given their experience with penalties.

Prediction: Pachuca 1-1 (2-3) Houston Dynamo

Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Houston Dynamo (on penalties)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes