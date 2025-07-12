Pachuca vs Monterrey Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025

Pachuca and Monterrey get underway in the 2025-26 Mexican Liga MX Apertura when they square off at the Estadio Hidalgo on Sunday. Having featured in the FIFA Club World Cup, both sides will be looking to get the better of each other to kick off the new league campaign on the front foot.

Pachuca endured a forgettable run in the Club World Cup as they lost each of their three games in Group H to finish rock-bottom in the table and suffer early elimination.

Before that, Jaime Lozano’s side reached the Liga MX Clausura playoff thanks to a 2-1 victory over Monterrey in the winner-takes-all Play-In before losing 2-0 on aggregate to Club America in the quarter-finals.

Pachuca will head into the new campaign aiming to avoid a repeat of last season’s woes, as they finished 16th in the Apertura table, just three points above last-placed Santos Laguna.

Monterrey, meanwhile, went unbeaten in Group E of the Club World Cup, claiming one win and two draws to finish as group runners-up and secure a spot in the knockout stages.

However, their fairytale run came to an end in the round of 16 when they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund on July 2.

Like this weekend’s hosts, Monterrey reached the Mexican Clausura playoffs last term through the Play-In, before crashing out in the quarter-finals against eventual winners Toluca.

Pachuca vs Monterrey Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 28 wins from the last 64 meetings between the sides, Monterrey boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Pachuca have picked up 20 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Monterrey have won just one of their most recent five competitive away games while losing two and claiming two draws since the third week of April.

Pachuca are unbeaten in their last seven Liga MX home matches, picking up four wins and three draws since a 2-1 defeat against Club Leon in February.

Pachuca vs Monterrey Prediction

While Pachuca will look to put behind their horror showing in the Club World Cup, Monterrey will take pride in their run to the knockout stages and head into Sunday’s tie with high spirits.

Pachuca are slight favorites thanks to their home advantage but we fancy Monterrey to force a share of the spoils at the Estadio Hidalgo.

Prediction: Pachuca 1-1 Monterrey

Pachuca vs Monterrey Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Pachuca’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the hosts’ last five outings)

