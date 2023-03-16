Pachuca vs Motagua Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16, 2023 

Pachuca welcome Motagua to the Estadio Miguel Hidalgo for the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 clash on Thursday (March 16). The tie is firmly in the balance, with the first leg having ended in a goalless stalemate in Honduras last week.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at home against Monterrey in the Mexican Liga MX last weekend. Pachuca went ahead through an early strike by Marino Hinestroza, but Jesus Gallardo leveled matters for the visitors almost immediately. Jordi Cortizo's 53rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Motagua, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a comfortable 3-1 home win over Victoria in the Honduran Liga Nacional. Marcelo Pereira, Roberto Moreira and an own goal by Fabricio Silva saw Ciclon Azul take a three-goal lead into the break, while Carlos Bernardez scored a late consolation for Victoria.

The visitors will now turn their attention to the continent, where they seek to qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals. The winner of the tie will face either UANL or Orlando City.

Pachuca vs Motagua Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed thrice before. They were also paired in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals in 2008, where Pachuca won 1-0 on aggregate en route winning the tournament.

Their last three meetings have produced less than three goals and also had at least one team failing to score.

Pachuca have won just one of their last five games across competitions.

Motagua are unbeaten in eight competitive games, winning four and drawing as many.

Four of Motagua's last six competitive games have had goals at both ends.

Pachuca vs Motagua Prediction

Pachuca enter the game as the favourites to progress, but their recent form suggests they may not live up to expectations. Motagua, by contrast, have been in fine form, with their eight-game unbeaten run putting them in a confident mood ahead of this tie.

Both sides are still in the race to qualify following a goalless first leg and will go all out to get the win. However, Pachuca, with their superior pedigree and home advantage, should take a narrow win.

Prediction: Pachuca 2-1 Motagua

Pachuca vs Motagua Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Pachuca to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

