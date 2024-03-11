Pachuca vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13th 2024

Pachuca will host Philadelphia Union at the Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Wednesday in the second leg of their 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup last-16 tie.

The home side have had their struggles in the Liga MX this season but remain hopeful of clinching playoff football. They were beaten 2-1 by Queretaro in their game at the weekend, finding themselves two goals down midway through the second half before veteran striker Salomon Rondon scored a consolation goal from the spot.

Philadelphia Union, meanwhile, have endured a slow start to their league campaign and will hope they can find better luck on the continental stage. They faced Seattle Sounders in an MLS clash on Saturday but will replay the game at a later date after adverse weather conditions forced the abandonment of the weekend matchup.

The American outfit will now turn their attention to continental action in Mexico this week where a win or a draw with goals will see the Union advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions Cup for a second consecutive campaign.

Pachuca vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the third meeting between Pachuca and Philadelphia. The visitors are undefeated in their previous two matchups picking up a win and a draw.

The home side have failed to score any goals in their previous two games in this fixture.

Pachuca have managed just one clean sheet in their last 12 games across all competitions.

Philadelphia have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Five of Los Tuzos' seven league wins this season have come on home turf.

Pachuca vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Pachuca's latest result ended a five-game winless streak and they will be looking to bounce back when they play this week. They have won five of their last six home matches and will fancy their chances of a positive result on Wednesday.

Philadelphia are on a run of four consecutive draws and have won just two of their last 11 games across all competitions. They have won just twice on the road since last August and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Pachuca 3-1 Philadelphia Union

Pachuca vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Pachuca to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)