Pachuca vs RB Salzburg Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18th 2025

Pachuca will get their FIFA Club World Cup campaign underway against RB Salzburg at TQL Stadium on Wednesday. They are drawn alongside Real Madrid and Al Hilal in Group H.

Tuzos will play for the fifth time in the competition. They last played in the 2017 edition and secured a third-place finish. They have won just one of their last five competitive games and lost 2-0 to Club America in the Liga MX Apertura in May. They met Al Ahly in a friendly earlier this month, and after the score ended 1-1 in regulation time, they won 5-3 on penalties.

Die Roten Bullen will make their debut in the competition in this edition. They concluded their 2024-25 campaign on a two-game winning streak, including a 4-2 win over Rapid Vienna in May.

Pachuca vs RB Salzburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

This is the first intercontinental match for the Red Bulls.

Tuzos have failed to score in three of their last five games in all competitions.

Die Roten Bullen have seen conclusive results in their last five games, recording three wins. They have scored at least two goals in four games during that period.

Tuzos have scored 11 goals in eight games in the Club World Cup thus far.

Tuzos last met a European team in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in December and suffered a 3-0 loss to Real Madrid in the final.

The Red Bulls have seen over 2.5 goals in four of their last five games.

Pachuca vs RB Salzburg Prediction

Los Tuzos had failed to score in their last two competitive games in May and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. They have a good history in the competition and will look to build on that form. They have a strong squad led by Salomón Rondón.

Die Roten Bullen have won three of their last four competitive games, scoring eight goals in these wins. They struggled in international competition last season, losing seven of their eight league phase games in the UEFA Champions League.

Considering Pachuca's history in the competition and Salzburg's struggles in international competition, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Pachuca 1-1 RB Salzburg

Pachuca vs RB Salzburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

