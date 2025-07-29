Pachuca vs San Diego Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29th 2025

Pachuca will lock horns against San Diego at Snapdragon Stadium in their Leagues Cup campaign opener on Tuesday. Los Tuzos will participate in the competition for the third consecutive year, while San Diego are making their debut. They replaced the Vancouver Whitecaps in this edition of tournament.

Ad

Los Tuzos head into the match in great form, and after losing three games in the FIFA Club World Cup last month, they have won their three Liga MX games in July. They met Mazatlan in their previous league outing, and Luis Enrique Quiñones García scored an 88th-minute winner, with fellow substitute Víctor Guzmán providing the assist.

San Diego returned to winning ways after two games last week, recording a 1-0 home win over Nashville in the MLS. Hirving Lozano scored the match-winner in the 53rd minute.

Ad

Trending

Pachuca vs San Diego Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

SDFC will meet a Mexican team for the first time in a competitive match.

Los Tuzos have met American teams 25 times thus far. They have a good record in these games, recording 13 wins. They have suffered 10 losses while playing two draws.

SDFC have won two of their five games in July while also suffering two defeats. They are unbeaten in their last two games, scoring one goal apiece in both.

Los Tuzos were eliminated from the round of 32 in their two appearances in the Leagues Cup thus far and will look to improve upon that record.

Los Tuzos are unbeaten in their last four meetings against American teams and overcame the New York Red Bulls 5-4 in the penalty shootout in the Leagues Cup last year.

Ad

Pachuca vs San Diego Prediction

Los Tuzos are on a three-game winning streak, keeping two clean sheets during the run, and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they had won just one of their three games in the Leagues Cup last season, with that triumph registered on penalties.

San Diego have won just one of their last three games, scoring just twice in the run. They will meet a Mexican team for the first time and will look to leave a good account of themselves.

Ad

Pachuca head into the match in better form than San Diego and considering their recent record against MLS teams, we back the Liga MX side to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Pachuca 2-1 San Diego

Pachuca vs San Diego Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Pachuca to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More