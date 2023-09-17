Pachuca vs Santos Laguna Prediction and Betting Tips | September 18, 2023

Pachuca host Santos Laguna at the Estadio Hidalgo in the Liga MX on Monday (September 18).

Defending champions Pachuca, who won the 2022 Torneo Apertura, the first tournament of the Liga MX, are in the midst a tepid start to the new campaign. They have a meagre yield of six points from seven games, with one win and three draaws. They're 16th in the standings, two places off the bottom.

Los Tuzos are coming of two straight losses, notably a 5-0 crushing ta Toluca. Their home record is not great, though. They have managed one win in their last five games but are favoured in their head-to-head record with Santos.

Santos, meanwhile, are eighth with 11 points, five behind leaders Atletico San Luis but could move to the top three if they win this game. Santos finished third in the Torneo Apertura last season to earn qualification for the quarterfinals of the final phase but lost 6-4 on aggregate to Toluca.

Guerreros’ last visit to Estadio Hidalgo ended in a 4-4 draw. They're in search of their first triumph at the venue since May 2015 when they pulled off a shock 3-2 win in Torneo Clausura.

Santos have not been impressive on the road, though, claiming only one win in their last five trips.

Pachuca vs Santos Laguna Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Pachuca have won twice, drawn twice, and lost once in their last five games against Santos.

The hosts have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five home games against Santos.

Pachuca have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice in their last five home games.

Santos have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away outings.

Pachuca have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while Santos have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Pachuca: L-W-W-D-D; Santos Laguna: W-W-D-W-D

Pachuca vs Santos Laguna Prediction

Pachuca need to improve on their scoring and defending to stop their rot. They have conceded the most (10 goals) and scored the least (four goals) and now hold the worst goal differential (-10).

Meanwhile, Santos star Harold Preciado is the joint top scorer with five goals, while midfielder Juan Brunetta boasts three goals and as many assists. Pachuca are expected to fight off the in-form visitors.

Prediction: Pachuca 2-1 Santos

Pachuca vs Santos Laguna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Pachuca

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Pachuca to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Santos to score - Yes