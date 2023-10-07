Pachuca vs Tigres Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7, 2023

Pachuca host Tigres at the Estadio Hidalgo in Liga MX action on Saturday (October 7).

Time is running out for Pachuca, who have been unable to put their campaign back on track with six games remaining. The 2022-23 Apertura champions have been a shadow of their old selves this term, winning just two of their 11 games and losing four.

They're 15th in the 18-team standings with 11 points. Los Tuzos head into this game off one defeat and two draws. They have won twice in their last 10 games and twice in their last five home games.

Pachuca and Tigres have met twice this year, with the former losing both games (2-1, 4-1). Pachuca could make up lost ground if they get back to winning ways.

Tigres, meanwhile, are flying high and could snatch the top spot before the close of the campaign. They sit second with 21 points – three behind leaders America, with both teams boasting seven wins and three draws. However, Tigres need to keep winning, as Atletico San Luis and Pumas trail them by two and three points respectively.

Los Tigres won the Clausura 2023 (Liga MX second tournament) last season and are looking to replicate that success in this campaign.

The Pachuca-Tigres meeting is expected to be the main attraction of matchday 12. It will be the first time the two champions of last season are facing off in the 2023-24 Apertura.

Pachuca vs Tigres Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Pachuca have won twice and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Tigres.

The hosts have won four times and lost once in their last five home games against Tigres.

Pachuca have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

Tigres have won twice and lost thrice in their last five away outings.

Pachuca have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games, while Tigres have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Pachuca: L-D-D-W-L; Tigres: D-W-W-W-L

Pachuca vs Tigres Prediction

It appears to be a game that could make or break Pachuca. A win will move them to mid-table and inspire more progress but losing at home once again could take a toll on their morale.

Meanwhile, like last season, Andre-Pierre Gignac has been an influential player for Tigres, leading them with six goals and three assists this term.

However, with their backs against the wall, Pachuca are expected to prevail, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Pachuca 2-1 Tigres

Pachuca vs Tigres Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Pachuca

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Pachuca to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Tigres to score - Yes